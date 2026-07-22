Sonam Wangchuk opens a window as Centre steps up efforts to resolve crisis

As the government stepped up efforts to defuse the situation arising out of student protests that have paralysed the heart of the Capital, captivated public attention and heated up politics, a window opened Wednesday after activist Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his fast and ask the students to “halt the movement for now and enter into a dialogue with the government” if it fulfils its assurances to him and does not press for legal action against the protesters.

Releasing a letter from the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon where Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him Tuesday night, Wangchuk, without insisting on the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, said the ministers had assured him that the government would consider providing “adequate compensation for the families of the students who had committed suicide following the examination paper leak” and “a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability including consideration of the resignation” of Pradhan.

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In his letter, Wangchuk said roughly 65 MPs from across political parties have written to him, some have come to see him and some more were expected, urging him to end his fast “reminding me that I still have much work to do in service of our nation”.

ABHI BHI ZINDA HUN…. DAY 25 pic.twitter.com/SnwKXMfvOO — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 22, 2026

He said he “wants to live” and return to his life but “cannot do so at the cost of the very young people for whom this movement has begun.” So, he demanded an “unequivocal assurance from the government that none of the young protesters will face punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only ‘offence’ has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system.”

He said if the government gives such an assurance he would “end his fast with faith that the government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians”.

“In the absence of such an assurance I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely,” he said.

Wangchuk’s letter came amid government attempts to continue a dialogue with Cockroach Janta Party leaders which, according to sources, was a demand Wangchuk had made when the ministers visited him in the hospital.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said they would meet the ministers only at a neutral venue, not at their offices or residences. The government had suggested that the meeting could be at Nadda’s official residence.

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While sources in the ruling BJP saw a softening of stance in Wangchuk’s letter – he did not insist on Pradhan’s resignation as a condition to end the hunger strike – the CJP reiterated the demand for the minister’s resignation.

In a post on X, the CJP said it will continue its protests until the government accepts its demands for Pradhan’s resignation; Rs 1 core compensation for families of children who died by suicide; no persecution of peaceful protesters; and prosecution of all police officers involved in committing “atrocities”.

Official sources expressed confidence that the protests would end soon.

The BJP too appeared confident that the deadlock in Parliament would end with the fresh developments. While the Opposition has united with the protesting students – SP and NCP joined Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at their sit-in outside the Prime Minister’s residence Tuesday evening – the demand for Pradhan’s resignation has come only from the Congress, Left parties and IUML.

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While the government clarified that it is ready for a “detailed” discussion, Congress leader K C Venugopal said: “Our demand is simple. When the entire nation is feeling the pain of our students, all other business of the House should be set aside and this burning issue should be top priority for Parliament.” He too sought Pradhan’s resignation.

While the government urged Speaker Om Birla to convene a meeting of all floor leaders to decide the rule, date and duration of the debate, the Congress insisted it should be discussed immediately, suspending all other business.

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said the Opposition was forced to hold a sit-in protest because it was not allowed to raise the matter of the protesting students in the House.

Government sources acknowledged that the demand for Pradhan’s resignation would definitely come up during the discussion. “We can just say that we are ready for discussions on the NEET issue,” sources said.