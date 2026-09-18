Year after Ladakh protests, Sonam Wangchuk to lead march as political climate warms

The march was earlier planned from Kargil and was set to culminate at Leh on September 24. However, weather considerations have prompted it to be truncated to a 20-km “symbolic” march.

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
3 min readSrinagarSep 18, 2026 05:43 PM IST
Sonam Wangchuk Leh marchSonam Wangchuk underscored that September 24 will be marked as “shaheed diwas” in memory of the civilians who were killed last year. (File photo)
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will lead a 20-km march in Leh next week to mark the first anniversary of the civilian killings in Ladakh.

On September 24 last year, four civilians were killed in police firing after protests turned violent in Leh city. After the protests, Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike at the time of the incident, was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in Jodhpur jail for six months.

The march was earlier planned from Kargil and was set to culminate at Leh on September 24. However, weather considerations have prompted it to be truncated to a 20-km “symbolic” march.

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Announcing the plans for the padyatra on social media, Wangchuk said: “I had earlier spoken to you about the padyatra in support of the efforts for conservation of Ladakh’s culture, environment and democracy. However, as it is getting colder (in Ladakh) and the warming up of the political climate, we will hold a symbolic 20 km march in Leh on the 23rd.”

He underscored that September 24 will be marked as “shaheed diwas” in memory of the civilians who were killed last year while seeking protection for Ladakh’s environment and democracy.

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Ahead of the anniversary of the killings, the Ladakh administration on Sunday announced compensation for the families of the four persons killed in the police firing in Leh on September 24 last year — fulfilling one of the demands of the two representative bodies of the Union Territory.

The administration has also announced compensation for the people injured during the protests for statehood for Ladakh.

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Of the Rs 1.52 crore sanctioned for compensation, Rs 15 lakh each has been announced for the families of the four persons killed during the protests. The administration has announced Rs 3 lakh each for people with major injuries and Rs 1 lakh each for protesters with minor injuries.

Four protesters were killed and 44 injured as police fired after a protest for statehood and the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh turned violent in Leh on September 24 last year.

The violent protests erupted after student and youth organisations had called for a shutdown in Ladakh after two elderly persons fainted while on a hunger strike during a fast that Wangchuk announced.

A judicial inquiry was also conducted into the incident, although its findings have yet to be made public.

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Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

 

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