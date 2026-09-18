Year after Ladakh protests, Sonam Wangchuk to lead march as political climate warms

Sonam Wangchuk underscored that September 24 will be marked as “shaheed diwas” in memory of the civilians who were killed last year. (File photo)

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will lead a 20-km march in Leh next week to mark the first anniversary of the civilian killings in Ladakh.

On September 24 last year, four civilians were killed in police firing after protests turned violent in Leh city. After the protests, Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike at the time of the incident, was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in Jodhpur jail for six months.

The march was earlier planned from Kargil and was set to culminate at Leh on September 24. However, weather considerations have prompted it to be truncated to a 20-km “symbolic” march.