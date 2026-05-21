Exclusive: Sonam Wangchuk will be part of Ladakh talks tomorrow, Apex Body Leh tells Centre

This is the first time that Wangchuk, who was released after six months of preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA) in March, would be part of the dialogue process.
Source said that the ABL has informed the Centre through Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra that the Leh body will be represented by three members – Chering Dorjay Lakrook, who is president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and co-chairman of the ABL; Dorjay Stanzin, president of the Ladakh Gonpa Association; and Wangchuk, an ABL member.
Sources say that Thupstan Chhewang, whose resignation as chairman of the ABL was accepted recently, will not be part of the Leh body.
Chhewang had recently questioned the functioning of the Apex body, saying the talks between the Centre and the Ladakh representatives have hit a dead end. Chhewang, the former BJP parliament member from Ladakh, had also raised questions about the composition of the talks committee. Sources say he was upset about the growing clout of the Kargil Democratic Alliance and the representation given to Muslims in the Apex body.
Sources say that to address any grievances among Ladakh Buddhists, the ABL has decided to include Stanzin, a prominent Buddhist figure and president of the Gonpa Association, in the talks. Stanzin is also a member of the body.
While the ABL representatives are expected to arrive in the national capital on Thursday, the Kargil Democratic Alliance representatives have already arrived in New Delhi for the talks.
The KDA would be represented by its chairman, Asgar Karbalai, co-chairman, Sajad Hussain, and member, Ghulam Rasool.
“We have not received any agenda for the talks from the Centre, but our agenda is only statehood and the Sixth Schedule,” Hussain told The Indian Express. “For seven years now, the Centre has been pushing us to the wall and not taking us seriously. We want the talks to happen in a conducive atmosphere, and we are successful in putting our concerns. But it is also important that the Centre listens to the concerns of the people of Ladakh.”
Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter.
Expertise and Experience
Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development.
Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor.
Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans:
Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance.
Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.
Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley.
Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More