Exclusive: Sonam Wangchuk will be part of Ladakh talks tomorrow, Apex Body Leh tells Centre

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will be part of the Apex Body Leh delegation for talks with the Centre on Ladakh’s future, as leaders push for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections. (File Photo)

As talks between the Centre and representatives from Ladakh are scheduled for tomorrow (May 22), the Apex Body Leh (ABL) has informed the Centre that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will be part of its delegation.

This is the first time that Wangchuk, who was released after six months of preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA) in March, would be part of the dialogue process.

Source said that the ABL has informed the Centre through Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra that the Leh body will be represented by three members – Chering Dorjay Lakrook, who is president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and co-chairman of the ABL; Dorjay Stanzin, president of the Ladakh Gonpa Association; and Wangchuk, an ABL member.