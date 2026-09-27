Ladakh firing: Sonam Wangchuk demands inquiry report, cases withdrawal

A year after four people were killed in police firing during protests in Ladakh, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk Sunday demanded the release of the report of the judicial inquiry into the violence, higher compensation for the victims’ families and withdrawal of criminal cases against those who, he said, were not involved in the violence.

In a statement marking one year since the September 24, 2025, violence, Wangchuk said the families of those killed were still waiting for answers and questioned the delay in releasing the report of the judicial inquiry headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice B S Chauhan.

The government constituted the inquiry after the violence to examine the events of September 24. “Almost a year later, Ladakh is still waiting for its findings,” Wangchuk said, asking who ordered the firing, whether due procedures for crowd control had been exhausted before live ammunition was used and whether the deaths could have been avoided.