Sonam Wangchuk in attendance as Ladakh groups meet Home Ministry with list of ‘non-negotiables’

3 min readSrinagarAug 20, 2026 05:20 AM IST
A meeting between members of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the Leh Apex Body (LAB), and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials took place in Leh on Wednesday.
The civil society representatives submitted what they termed a list of “important and non-negotiable points” to the Centre, outlining key demands and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.
This comes months after the last formal engagement between the Ladakh groups and the MHA in New Delhi on May 22. Wednesday’s meeting included Ladakh MP Mohammad Hanifa Jan, KDA co-chairman Sajjad Kargili, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay, and others.
They sought financial powers for an elected Ladakh Legislative Assembly, with “meaningful and constitutionally protected control” over taxation, budget, expenditure, borrowing and public funds, including a constitutionally protected consolidated fund and contingency fund.
Another “non-negotiable” from the group is the demand for a UT-level elected legislature that is directly elected and constitutionally empowered. Additionally, Home Affairs “must be placed substantially under the democratic control of the elected Government and Ladakh Legislative Assembly”, they said.
The representatives also sought a separate Public Service Commission, together with distinct Ladakh Administrative and Police Services and appropriate Ladakh-specific cadres from the Centre.
Meanwhile, justice, dignified compensation and withdrawal of cases for civilians killed in police firing on September 24, 2025, have also been sought. “Appropriate assistance should be provided to the martyrs, injured persons and other victims affected by firing and lathi-charge,” the group told the MHA representative present at the meeting.
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As the first anniversary of the incident approaches, Ladakhi representatives have also submitted a resolution demanding the unconditional withdrawal of all cases against those involved.
Emphasising that they remain “firmly committed” to safeguarding the democratic, constitutional and political rights of the people of Ladakh, the group also sought interim safeguards pending a constitutional settlement until the “sui generis, tailor-made constitutional safeguards and elected UT-level legislature are fully established and operationalised”. Until such time, the representatives underscored, appropriate interim protection must be provided to the land, economic and demographic interests of Ladakh.
Additionally, a valid Ladakh Residence Certificate (LRC) should be mandatory for registration of business units, establishment and regulation of commercial activities, and the grant or renewal of trade licences, they said, adding that applicable Ladakh-specific Scheduled Tribe certification should govern benefits and protections reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.