Sonam Wangchuk in attendance as Ladakh groups meet Home Ministry with list of ‘non-negotiables’

A meeting between members of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the Leh Apex Body (LAB), and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials took place in Leh on Wednesday.

The civil society representatives submitted what they termed a list of “important and non-negotiable points” to the Centre, outlining key demands and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

This comes months after the last formal engagement between the Ladakh groups and the MHA in New Delhi on May 22. Wednesday’s meeting included Ladakh MP Mohammad Hanifa Jan, KDA co-chairman Sajjad Kargili, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay, and others.

They sought financial powers for an elected Ladakh Legislative Assembly, with “meaningful and constitutionally protected control” over taxation, budget, expenditure, borrowing and public funds, including a constitutionally protected consolidated fund and contingency fund.