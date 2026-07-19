Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Required medical intervention given to activist, he’s stable; says hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, interacts with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke before being shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar. (PTI Photo)

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is being provided the required medical intervention at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, according to the latest health update at 8.30 am. He had been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike, is dehydrated and had refused oral and intravenous fluid therapy despite repeated counselling by doctors, Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said on July 18. Wangchuk was brought to the hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday morning for essential medical care following the orders of the Delhi High Court.

Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo, said: “Safdarjung Hospitals report’s potassium level is 2.9 whereas just yesterday it was 4.3. They are not allowing me to either get a second opinion by taking him to another lab not are they giving me his blood sample in my presence which I can get tested elsewhere. I have been waiting since 3 hours but they haven’t obliged us yet. This lack of transparency is making us suspicious and we have asked to be discharged immediately so that we can go to a hospital that we are comfortable with.”

Story continues below this ad AIIMS team joins doctors at Safdarjung: The hospital said that Wangchuk’s prolonged fast has led to clinical signs of dehydration, making immediate medical intervention necessary. The hospital added that his family is yet to give consent for the recommended medical intervention. The hospital said an AIIMS doctor has joined the treating team and will remain available for continuous monitoring and clinical management. Abhijeet Dipke announces indefinite hunger strike: Shortly after the Delhi Police shifted Sonam Wangchuk to hospital, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike, ignoring police directions to vacate the protest site. The party has been demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and is on a protest for the last 29 days. Abhijeet Dipke also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation and said it would go ahead with its planned march to Parliament on July 20. Live Updates Jul 19, 2026 08:51 AM IST Safdarjung Hospital says medical intervention provided to Wangchuk Activist Sonam Wangchuk is being provided the required medical intervention at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, according to the latest health update at 8.30 am. His vital parameters are currently stable, but blood parameters remain marginally altered, the hospital said. Considering the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, Wangchuk requires continuous medical care under the close observation of a multidisciplinary team of experts. Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's health update as on 8.30 AM | Sonam Wangchuk is being given the required medical intervention at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters are stable at present; however, his blood parameters remain marginally altered, and considering the… pic.twitter.com/cgXzoToPbJ — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jul 19, 2026 08:38 AM IST Apollo senior consultant says IV fluids necessary On activist Sonam Wangchuk’s health, Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said the medical report indicating 'compensated metabolic acidosis' suggests that Wangchuk’s body is being affected due to dehydration. Dr Chatterjee said addressing electrolyte levels, particularly potassium and other essential substances required for organ function, is crucial at this stage. He added that IV fluids and nutritional support are necessary, as the situation could become critical if left untreated. #watch | Delhi | On activitst Sonam Wangchuk's health, Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, says, "The issued report also indicates “compensated metabolic acidosis.” This clearly means that the body is being affected… pic.twitter.com/XoU8KQUljG — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jul 19, 2026 08:33 AM IST Abhijeet Dipke says 'hunger strike is difficult' on Day 2 Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said he was on the second day of his hunger strike and had realised how difficult the protest was. Dipke said he saluted activist Sonam Wangchuk and the students participating in the hunger strike, adding that he was conserving his energy for the planned march to Parliament on Monday. VIDEO | Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "It is my second day of hunger strike; now I know how difficult it is. I salute Sonam Sir and the students here for their hunger strike. I am conserving energy for the march tomorrow."



(Full video available… pic.twitter.com/0nXOwIBX4m — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd