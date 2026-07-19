Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Required medical intervention given to activist, he’s stable; says hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, interacts with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke before being shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar. (PTI Photo)
Activist Sonam Wangchuk is being provided the required medical intervention at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, according to the latest health update at 8.30 am. He had been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike, is dehydrated and had refused oral and intravenous fluid therapy despite repeated counselling by doctors, Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said on July 18. Wangchuk was brought to the hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday morning for essential medical care following the orders of the Delhi High Court.
Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo, said: “Safdarjung Hospitals report’s potassium level is 2.9 whereas just yesterday it was 4.3. They are not allowing me to either get a second opinion by taking him to another lab not are they giving me his blood sample in my presence which I can get tested elsewhere. I have been waiting since 3 hours but they haven’t obliged us yet. This lack of transparency is making us suspicious and we have asked to be discharged immediately so that we can go to a hospital that we are comfortable with.”
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AIIMS team joins doctors at Safdarjung: The hospital said that Wangchuk’s prolonged fast has led to clinical signs of dehydration, making immediate medical intervention necessary. The hospital added that his family is yet to give consent for the recommended medical intervention. The hospital said an AIIMS doctor has joined the treating team and will remain available for continuous monitoring and clinical management.
Abhijeet Dipke announces indefinite hunger strike: Shortly after the Delhi Police shifted Sonam Wangchuk to hospital, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike, ignoring police directions to vacate the protest site. The party has been demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and is on a protest for the last 29 days. Abhijeet Dipke also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation and said it would go ahead with its planned march to Parliament on July 20.
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