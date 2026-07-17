Congress MP Pawan Khera visits Sonam Wangchuk, slams ‘insensitive’ Centre

A day after the Congress broke its silence on activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, party MP and senior leader Pawan Khera visited Wangchuk on Friday and accused the “insensitive” central government of not understanding the language of democratic protest.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since June 28 as part of a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, demanding wider reforms in the country’s examination system and Pradhan’s resignation over repeated examination paper leaks.

“As you saw yesterday, our party general secretary, K C Venugopal, also posted on X. We are all concerned about Sonam Wangchuk’s health, and there is a very insensitive government in power that does not understand the language of democratic protest. In the face of such a government, the method of protest should keep evolving. We are concerned about his health and also about the students sitting with him. By putting your lives at risk, you will not be able to achieve anything from this government,” Khera said at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.