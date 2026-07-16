‘We share the anguish and outrage’: Congress urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk has been on hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for the past 19 days (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

After maintaining a measured silence on the protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Congress Thursday appealed to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. The Congress said it shared his “anguish and outrage” on the alleged lack of accountability within the Narendra Modi government for the “collapse of the examination system”.

Wangchuk is fronting the protest by the CJP demanding the resignation of Pradhan over a string of exam paper leaks and student suicides, and his hunger strike entered the 19th day Thursday.

In what was the first comment by a top Congress leader, K C Venugopal, party general secretary (organisation), said the Congress has been demanding Pradhan’s resignation for over a month and a half.