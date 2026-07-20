Wangchuk’s ultimatum, lathicharge, talks with centre: A timeline of CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march

Amid heightened security by the Delhi Police, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders and supporters began their ‘Sansad Chalo March’ on Monday from Jantar Mantar.

The march comes even as activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted from the protest site by the Delhi Police to the Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, declared his willingness to break his fast, which has now lasted more than 21 days, only under certain conditions.

As of 12:15 pm, the CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were on their way to meet Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda after the government reached out for talks early Monday.