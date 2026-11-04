Gijtanjali Angmo dismisses Ladakh’s objections to Wangchuk’s school: ‘This is witch-hunt’

A day after the Ladakh administration “advised” them to “maintain status quo” over the operations of their school, Gitanjali Angmo, educator and wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, said that the school will continue to function. She also lashed out at the administration for its “witch-hunt” against the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL).

Sonam Wangchuk and Gitanjali Angmo dismissed the allegations that HIAL had not met the requirements needed to complete the transfer of the lease deed, asserting that the administration’s policy for executing such a lease “continues to remain incomplete.”

“We got a notice from them in August last year regarding the signing of the lease. We had sent them five letters, visited the office and called several times. However, their lease policy was not ready, and it is still not ready. We had been given assurances from the DC’s office as well as the Assistant Commissioner Revenue that though the lease has not been signed, we’re giving you a no-objection certificate that we could continue construction,” Angmo said Wednesday.