Sonam Wangchuk’s hospitalisation, Abhijeet Dipke’s ‘indefinite’ fast: What has happened so far

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke announed an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday after Delhi Police took activist Sonam Wangchuk to the Safdarjung Hospital. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

It wasn’t an easy Saturday morning for activist Sonam Wangchuk, the Cockroach Janta Party leaders, and the protesters who had gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital early Saturday by the Delhi Police, with the latter citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court, after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite fast.

It all began a day earlier when the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in a sudden move, removed Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha and appointed Anurag Kumar in his place. After taking charge on Friday, Kumar, according to a report in The Indian Express, met with all the special commissioners of police-rank officers and began preparing a strategy to remove Wangchuk from the protest site.