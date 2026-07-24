Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike after PM’s midnight announcement

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government would bring a tough law to deal with offenders, while expressing solidarity with those who have been impacted.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 01:16 AM IST
Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strikeSonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days. (Express Photo: Special Arrangement)
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday night ended 26-day long indefinite fast. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government would bring a tough law to deal with offenders, while expressing solidarity with those who have been impacted.

Against the backdrop of the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, which has shown no signs of abating, the PM, in a late-night video address, underlined that the draft of the law is ready and will be passed by the Union Cabinet.

In a post on X, Sonam  said, “Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile I urge you all to stay very vigillant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere.”

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Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

 

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