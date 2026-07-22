After Sonam Wangchuk’s new terms for ending fast, CJP restates conditions

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said he was willing to end his indefinite fast if the Centre accepted the key assurances he had sought, including a commitment that no punitive or retaliatory action would be taken against students who participated in the ongoing protests.

His statement came moments before the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is spearheading the agitation, separately said it would continue its protests until the government accepted its four demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

IMPORTANT – 22nd July at 6:15 PM CJP will continue its protests until the Government accepts its demands for: 1. Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

2. Rs 1 crore compensation for families of children who died by suicide

3. NO PROSECUTION OF PEACEFUL PROTESTERS

4. All police… — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 22, 2026

In a letter addressed to Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk thanked them for visiting him at the hospital on Tuesday and appealing to him to call off his fast.

According to Wangchuk, the ministers assured him that the government would “positively consider” two issues discussed during the meeting — adequate compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the examination paper leak, and a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

Wangchuk, however, said he wanted one additional assurance before ending his fast.

“I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the Government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement,” he wrote.

‘Their only ‘offence’ has been…’

Wangchuk said the protesters’ only “offence” was they raised their voices for a fair and accountable education system.

Reiterating his request for no punitive action, Wangchuk said, “If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the Government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians.”

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He added that in the absence of such an assurance, he would be compelled to continue his fast indefinitely. He also expressed hope that no further excessive police force would be used against the movement.

Wangchuk points out police ‘atrocities’

Referring to the July 20 Chalo Sansad march, Wangchuk described the protest as peaceful despite what he termed “atrocities and disproportionate use of force by the police”. He said the protesters had demonstrated patience and faith in democratic means and expressed hope that they would not face legal harassment or vindictive action.

The activist further said around 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had written to him after the ministers’ visit, while several MPs had met him personally and urged him to end his fast.

“They have all urged me to end my fast, reminding me that I still have much work to do in the service of our nation. I agree with them. I want to live. I want to return to my students, to education, and to the work that has defined my life. But I cannot do so at the cost of the very young people for whom this movement began,” he wrote.

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Concluding his letter, Wangchuk said the future of democracy depended “not on how it treats those who agree with it, but on how it treats its young citizens when they dare to speak with courage, hope and conviction.”

CJP demands

Separately, the CJP reiterated its stand in a post on X, saying its protests would continue until the government accepted four demands: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide, an assurance that peaceful protesters would not face prosecution, and prosecution of police personnel allegedly involved in alleged excesses against demonstrators.