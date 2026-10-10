Delhi protest: Sonam Wangchuk warns of fresh fast if detainees not released

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday condemned the detention of student leaders and activists in New Delhi, calling the situation “a state of undeclared emergency” and warning of another fast unless the detenus are released.

Several political leaders and protesters — including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, Neha Bora, Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan — were detained in the national capital ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Wangchuk had expressed his inability to join the protests in Delhi on Friday. “Adapting Faiz Sahab’s words I would say… Aur Bhi Gham Hain Zamaane Main Siyasat Ke Siva… Rahaten aur bhi hain wasl ki raahat ke siva (There are sorrows in the world other than politics and governance, and comforts other than the joy of union with a beloved),” he wrote on Friday, adding, “Hence, I send my best wishes to all and urge the leaders of different groups to stay united and show statesmanship. Meanwhile, I urge all the Gen Z friends to once again stay absolutely peaceful at all costs. This was the gift of Baapu that I tried to bring to Jantar Mantar in June; I hope we won’t let Baapu down.”