Delhi protest: Sonam Wangchuk warns of fresh fast if detainees not released

Wangchuk, who led the June Jantar Mantar agitation over the NEET-UG paper leak, says he may consider another fast or a march if those detained ahead of Saturday’s protest are not released by Sunday.

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
3 min readSrinagarOct 10, 2026 05:41 PM IST
Sonam Wangchuk Delhi detentionsSonam Wangchuk had expressed his inability to join the protests in Delhi on Friday. (File photo)
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday condemned the detention of student leaders and activists in New Delhi, calling the situation “a state of undeclared emergency” and warning of another fast unless the detenus are released.

Several political leaders and protesters — including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, Neha Bora, Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan — were detained in the national capital ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Wangchuk had expressed his inability to join the protests in Delhi on Friday. “Adapting Faiz Sahab’s words I would say… Aur Bhi Gham Hain Zamaane Main Siyasat Ke Siva… Rahaten aur bhi hain wasl ki raahat ke siva (There are sorrows in the world other than politics and governance, and comforts other than the joy of union with a beloved),” he wrote on Friday, adding, “Hence, I send my best wishes to all and urge the leaders of different groups to stay united and show statesmanship. Meanwhile, I urge all the Gen Z friends to once again stay absolutely peaceful at all costs. This was the gift of Baapu that I tried to bring to Jantar Mantar in June; I hope we won’t let Baapu down.”

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Condemning Saturday’s detentions, Wangchuk said he hoped the government would resolve the issues through dialogue. “I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared Emergency. I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested. I hope those arrested will be released soon. I will be compelled to consider an Anshan Fast or Padyatra March if they are not released by tomorrow”.

Also Read | liveCJP Protest Live Updates: 4,000 detained, CJP promises protest will go on despite Delhi lockdown

Wangchuk was at the forefront of the June protests at Jantar Mantar, where he went on a fast demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. His fast drew support from students, activists and opposition leaders, bringing wider attention to the agitation.

On July 18, authorities took Wangchuk to hospital, citing health concerns, on the 21st day of his fast. The move came ahead of a planned march to Parliament on July 20. Pradhan resigned on July 25, after weeks of protests and mounting pressure over the examination controversy.

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Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

 

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