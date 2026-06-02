Sonam Wangchuk asks education minister to quit, else will join Cockroach Janta Party movement

Sonam Wangchuk said CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had reached out to him and he is convinced that the Cockroach Janta Party is "immensely patriotic". (File photo)

Prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ (CJP), announcing that he would join its proposed protest seeking the sacking of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday June 6.

Wangchuk, in a video post, said, “I had asked the cockroaches, in my previous post, to prove, to convince (me) that this Cockroach Janta Party is an expression of the Indian youth and not a conspiracy by foreign powers.”

“After that…(CJP founder Abhijeet) Dipke ji established contact with me and shared data (regarding its support base) with me. When I spoke to him, I understood that they do not have any ulterior motive, that they are immensely patriotic, that they are making a qurbani, a sacrifice to improve the country,” he added.