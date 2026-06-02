Sonam Wangchuk asks education minister to quit, else will join Cockroach Janta Party movement

Prominent activist Sonam Wangchukon Tuesday expressed solidarity with the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ (CJP), announcing that he would join its proposed protest seeking the sacking of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday June 6.
“After that…(CJP founder Abhijeet) Dipke ji established contact with me and shared data (regarding its support base) with me. When I spoke to him, I understood that they do not have any ulterior motive, that they are immensely patriotic, that they are making a qurbani, a sacrifice to improve the country,” he added.
He further said, “On the 6th, which is (a) Saturday, they are calling people to Delhi so that we can demand the resignation of the Education Minister. Now, your and their reason could be the NEET paper leaks, or the CUET and CBSE exams, but for me, this is a bigger issue.”
Adding that he had been striving and fighting in the field of education for the last four decades, right after he finished engineering, when he did not see “anything changing”, he got disappointed and felt the “need to do something”.
While a developed India by 2047 was “very good” as an intention, it was contingent on the implementation of suitable policies and not “on mere desires alone”, Wangchuk said.
“So, if you look at the last three or four education ministers, Google it, see who came and what wonders they achieved. Looking at that, I do not feel that a developed India is going to happen,” Wangchuk said.
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“Therefore, for these reasons, I want the resignation of the Education Minister. You are right, the leaking of the NEET papers is a huge matter, it is playing with the lives of millions of students. But what will happen next is a bigger question. So, to reform all of this, I would urge the Prime Minister that in any self-respecting country, in a democracy, any self-respecting education minister would resign if such things happen; if papers are leaked, and nothing is functioning properly,” he added.
“…if this does not happen even by June 5th, then out of compulsion, I too will join you all on 6th June to make this request in Delhi. So, I am coming to Delhi to join you all, and to join Dipke ji,” Wangchuk announced in the video.
Before ending the clip, he said, “Friends, I have always had a slogan: If not now, when? If not us, who? If not now, then when? And if not us, then who will bring change to India?”
Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism.
Expertise
High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including:
The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls.
National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus.
Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities.
National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements.
Academic Credentials:
Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions.
Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More