Why Sonam Wangchuk won’t be joining CJP’s Delhi protest today

The climate and education activist asks Gen Z to remain peaceful “not let Bapu down”

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
2 min readSrinagarUpdated: Oct 10, 2026 01:18 AM IST
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Ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s planned protest in the national capital on October 10, climate and education activist Sonam Wangchuk explained why he “won’t be able to join you all in Delhi”.

Alongside a video he posted on X, Wangchuk, who is back in Ladakh, wrote, “Despite all efforts of the government to hinder and damage our work, we continue to work for national security… making preparations as another winter comes.”

“This includes making artificial glaciers for water security and experiments for GLOF or glacial lake flood security… to defuse the 200+ ticking water bombs in the high Himalayas,” he wrote.

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“Adapting Faiz Sahab’s words I would say… Aur Bhi Gham Hain Zamaane Main Siyaast Ke Siva… Rahaten aur bhi hain wasl ki raahat ke siva (There are sorrows in the world other than politics and governance, and comforts other than the joy of union with a beloved),” he wrote, adding, “Hence, I send my bestest wishes to all and urge the leaders of different groups to stay united and show statesmanship. Meanwhile I urge all the genZ friends to once again stay absolutely peaceful at all costs. This was the gift of Baapu that I tried to bring to Jantar Mantar in June, I hope we won’t let Baapu down.”

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Wangchuk was at the forefront of June protests demanding the resignation of the then-Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. His fast had galvanised protesters and prompted many people to come to Jantar Mantar from across the country.

It was when he was taken away by the authorities, citing health concerns, that the protest gathered momentum, eventually culminating in Pradhan’s exit.

 

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Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

 

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