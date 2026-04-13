‘Hanging between trust and mistrust’: Sonam Wangchuk urges Centre to resume talks with Ladakh groups

Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) after this and spent six months incarcerated at Jodhpur jail. (Source: File)

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday urged the Centre to resume talks with the groups representing Ladakh’s socio-political leadership, calling for issues to be resolved at the earliest “in national interest”.

Talks between the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the two Ladakh groups — the Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance — have remained at an impasse since violence broke out in Leh in September last year, leading to the deaths of four people in police firing. Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) after this and spent six months incarcerated at Jodhpur jail.

Remarking that Ladakh remains “hanging between trust and mistrust”, Wangchuk said that since the revocation of his detention order had “given us hope that the Centre was willing to correct past mistakes, as it spoke of building mutual trust for a constructive and meaningful dialogue”.