‘What’s wrong with holding discussions?’ Anna Hazare says Centre should not test Wangchuk’s limits

Activist Anna Hazare Saturday said Centre should hold talks with educationist Sonam Wangchuk who is on indefinite hunger strike demanding Union Education Minister Dharmednra Pradhan’s resignation over NEET paper leak.

In a video message on Saturday, Hazare said, “The government should not test his limits. Say yes or no (to his demands) but what is wrong in holding discussions.”

The Delhi Police Saturday shifted Wangchuk to a government hospital after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Soon after, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke rushed to the protest site, alleging he was briefly detained while Wangchuk was being taken away. Dipke announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike and sharpened his attack on the Centre. “I was dragged on the street. I was beaten up by the police,” he alleged. “Once they lifted Sonam sir from here, that is when the police said that now you can go. We are going to continue the protest.”