Supreme Court refuses to stay bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi in husband murder case

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Meghalaya High Court’s order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was accused of murdering her husband during their honeymoon in 2025, despite the state arguing that the allegations against her were grave, PTI reported.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu expressed reservations about the high court’s order but declined to stay it, observing that Raghuvanshi had already been released from jail and was in Shillong in compliance with the bail conditions imposed by the trial court.

Appearing for the state, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the allegations against Raghuvanshi were serious in nature and that she should not be granted bail on technical grounds.