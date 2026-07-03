Supreme Court refuses to stay bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi in husband murder case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the allegations against Raghuvanshi were serious in nature and that she should not be granted bail on technical grounds.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jul 3, 2026 01:01 PM IST
Supreme CourtSonam Raghuvanshi, 24-year-old accused of murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Meghalaya High Court’s order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was accused of murdering her husband during their honeymoon in 2025, despite the state arguing that the allegations against her were grave, PTI reported.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu expressed reservations about the high court’s order but declined to stay it, observing that Raghuvanshi had already been released from jail and was in Shillong in compliance with the bail conditions imposed by the trial court.

Appearing for the state, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the allegations against Raghuvanshi were serious in nature and that she should not be granted bail on technical grounds.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments