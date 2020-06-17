BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who hit official with slipper, arrested

In a video clip, Phogat was heard saying, “Do I work to listen to your abuses? Is there no sister or mother at your home?” she said. In a video clip, Phogat was heard saying, “Do I work to listen to your abuses? Is there no sister or mother at your home?” she said.

BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat was Wednesday arrested in Hisar for slapping a government official. Later in the day, she was produced in a court in Hisar that granted her bail.

In a video that had gone viral on social media earlier this month, Phogat was seen slapping a government official and then beating him with a slipper in public view. Phogat had accused the officer of using derogatory language against her.

The incident had taken place in Balsamand village of Hisar district when Phogat — who had lost to former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur in 2019 Assembly polls — had gone to the local grain market.

The official she thrashed was identified as Sultan Singh, secretary of Hisar market committee, who later filed a complaint against her.

“A challan has been filed in court against Sonali Phogat and 5 other accused u/s 147/149/186/332/353/506 of IPC in a case registered on the complaint of Sultan Singh,” Hisar SP Ganga Ram Punia told The Indian Express

Phogat was booked under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC while a cross-FIR was also launched against Singh by the Tik Tok star under sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman) and 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of woman) of the IPC.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also took a jibe at the Manohar Lal Khattar government asking whether the Haryana government would act on the matter. Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi had also called it an “illegal act”. “The miscreants should be arrested immediately,” he added.

(Inputs from ENS)

