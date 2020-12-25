Farm laws: Sonal Mansingh seeks breach of privilege action on Kejriwal

Mansingh’s notice also says, “Kejriwal after uttering... blasphemous words in the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, tore the copies of all the three Farm Bills.” (PTI Photo)

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh has sought a breach of privilege notice against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, taking issue with his speech on the contentious farm laws in the Delhi Assembly where he also tore a copy of the Bills.

Mansingh, quoting Kejriwal’s speech, filed a complaint with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday. Chairman Naidu can in due course take cognizance of the complaint, and forward it to the privilege committee of the Upper House. The Rajya Sabha may then ask the Delhi Assembly to take action against Kejriwal.

Mansingh said in the letter that the Rajya Sabha, “…in a usual (sic) show of unity, passed these Bills unanimously, taking into account the fact that these Bills are oriented towards the welfare of farmers community in the country.”

The Bills were passed via voice vote on September 20 with several opposition members protesting in the Well and others seeking a division of votes. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh cited lack of order caused by the protests to rule out a division.

Mansingh alleged in the letter, that Kejriwal, on December 17, “delivered a speech thereby casting serious aspersions on the overall working of Rajya Sabha and made unwarranted and unsubstantiated allegations against the Chairman.”

Mansingh’s notice also says, “Kejriwal after uttering… blasphemous words in the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, tore the copies of all the three Farm Bills.”