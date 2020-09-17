Son of retired DySP shoots wife, kids dead before killing himself

No one else was present in the house at the time of the incident, police said. (Representational)

A 45-year-old man, who is the son of a retired deputy superintendent of police, allegedly shot dead his wife and two daughters before turning the revolver on himself, in Vijayrajnagar area of Bhavnagar on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred between 5 pm and 5.30 pm on Wednesday. Pradyumansinh Jadeja (46), his wife Binaba Jadeja (42) and their daughters Nandini (18) and Yashaswi (9) were found dead with gunshot wounds at their residence. Pradyumansinh is the son of retired DySP of Gujarat Police, Narendrasinh Jadeja, and worked as a construction contractor.

No one else was present in the house at the time of the incident, police said.

According to police, Jadeja used his licensed revolver to shoot dead his wife, two kids and himself, minutes after leaving a note on his family WhatsApp group.

“The bodies were found from a room on the first floor of the building. Pradyumansinh left a message on their family WhatsApp group saying that he and his family were taking the extreme step and that the gate of the room would be left open,” said an officer at Nilaumbagh police station in Bhavnagar.

“We are still investigating the reason and as of now, an accidental death report has been filed. The bodies have been sent for postmortem,” the officer added.

