Son of Punjab’s first coronavirus victim tests negative

The son of Punjab’s first coronavirus victim was tested negative Saturday, while three other of his family members were tested positive again. The recovered man is 35-year-old.

The samples of six family members, who were all tested positive and admitted in civil hospital Nawanshahr on March 21, were sent for retesting on Friday after the completion of 14 days treatment.

Other three who were tested negative again included the 36 year old daughter of the deceased, his 40 year old daughter-in-law and 17 year old granddaughter. The result of the other two are awaited.

Apart from these six family members, eight more family members of the man were tested positive and were admitted in the same hospital. Their 14-day treatment is set to be completed in the coming couple of days. After that their samples will be collected for retesting. Civil Surgeon Nawanshar Dr. Rajendra Bhatia confirmed the development.

The 70- year-old man from village Pathlawa in Nawanshar District was the first deceased of Punjab. He was a priest in village Gurudwara and had returned from Germany and Italy on March 7. He died on March 18 from a heart attack and he declared coronavirus positive, a day after his death when his report came.

He had infected 28 persons including 14 family members, two fellow priests, village sarpanch and sarpanch’s mother, five from Hoshiarpur’s Moranwali village which included one causality, four from Jalandhar’s Virk village.

