Son of dismissed BSF jawan, who complained of bad food, found dead in Haryana

The son of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was dismissed from service after he complained about the poor quality of food served to security forces, was found dead at his residence in Haryana early on Friday, ANI reported.

Advertising

Twenty-two-year-old Rohit allegedly shot himself in his room in Shanti Vihar of Rewari district. “We received a call that Rohit has committed suicide. At the crime spot, we discovered that the room was locked from inside. The body was lying on the bed. There was a pistol in his hands. His father has gone to attend Kumbh Mela. We have informed him,” a police officer was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Haryana: Rohit, 22-year-old son of Tej Bahadur Yadav (BSF constable who was dismissed from service after he had released a video last year on quality of food served to soldiers) found dead at his residence in Shanti Vihar, Rewari. pic.twitter.com/sVhY5ve6Ju — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2019

In 2017, Tej Bahadur had shared some video clips on social media about the quality of food being served to security forces posted in the frontier areas adjoining Pakistan. He was a BSF constable of 29 Battalion at Mandi Mandir headquarters and was posted at the administration base in Khet near Line of Control in Poonch district.

The jawan was dismissed from service by the Summary Security Force Court at Samba after he was found guilty of neglect to obey general orders of the force in which he carried two mobile phones while on operational duty against the SOP (standard operating procedure) and also posted his photographs in uniform on social media in contravention of instruction.