Son of BARC scientist goes missing

The 17-year-old son of a BARC research scientist has gone missing from his Vashi residence on September 23. He was last spotted at the Vashi railway station boarding a CSMT-bound train, police said on Saturday.

A manhunt is underway to locate Naman Dutt, a Class XII student and the son of BARC research scientist Bhaskar Dutt and psychologist Chandra Ramamurthy.

The police found out from the building’s CCTV footage that Naman had left house around 10.30 pm with a bag. “He was spotted taking a 10.50 pm train bound to CSMT. We are checking the CCTV cameras at all stations. It seems that he went on his own and was not abducted,” said DCP Sudhakar Pathare (Zone I).

“We believe he will be found soon. We have put multiple teams to look for him,” he added.

“The family bid goodnight to each other and retired to their rooms. However, when the father woke up in the middle of the night to fetch some water, he saw the lights on in his son’s room. When he went to look, Naman was nowhere to be seen,” said an officer.

“We have alerted all police stations and the railway police. We are also taking to social media to look for him… The boy has switched off his cellphone and took only Rs 500 along with him,” the officer added.

Naman was allegedly disturbed by the death of his Dubai-based cousin and was being treated for depression, sources in the police said. “The parents said that nothing was amiss until recently. When he didn’t react or break down after hearing the news of his cousin’s death, detecting early signs of depression, his parents got him

medical help.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App