Son of BSF man, who was fired after food complaint, found dead

The 22-year-old son of Tej Bahadur Yadav, the Border Security Force (BSF) constable who had been dismissed from service after he shared video clips criticising the food served to the forces in frontier areas in 2017, was found dead at the family home in Rewari on Thursday evening.

Rohit, a B.Sc second-year student, sustained a gunshot injury to his temple, police said.

“The bullet appears to have been fired from the deceased’s father’s licensed revolver. So far, it appears to be a case of accidental death, but we are conducting further investigations,” said Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Dinesh Kumar.

According to the police, Rohit was alone at home when the incident took place. Yadav had gone to attend the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj while his wife, who works at an automobile factory, had gone for her evening shift.

“My wife calls up and checks on Rohit in the evenings. However, on Thursday, when he failed to answer her calls, she got worried and asked the neighbours to check on him. They rang the bell and knocked multiple times. They peeped in through the window and saw blood, and alerted the police,” said Yadav.

Confirming this, ASI Kumar added, “When we reached the spot, the door was locked from inside. We broke it down and found the boy lying inside, with a gunshot injury to the right side of his temple, and his father’s licensed revolver lying next to him. We have seized the revolver and cartridges.”

Yadav said he had procured the revolver for a security job at a private company in the area, and insisted that his son’s death was “nothing more than an accident”.

“He was a normal child. There was no unusual stress or pressure on him. This is nothing more than an accident,” he said.

Yadav was embroiled in controversy when, in January 2017, he shared videos on social media criticising the food he was served as a BSF constable posted at the administration base in Khet near the Line of Control in Poonch district.

He also expressed fear of repercussions from his superiors for complaining about the food, and accused some of his seniors of siphoning food supplies meant for personnel.

He was finally dismissed from service on April 19, with the BSF saying he was guilty of committing an act “prejudicial to good order and discipline of the force”.