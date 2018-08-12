Somnath Chatterjee on ventilator support, condition critical

Former Speaker Somnath Chatterjee in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Former Speaker Somnath Chatterjee in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee’s condition has deteriorated and he has turned critical. Chatterjee was admitted to hospital earlier on Friday, ANI reported.

The CPM veteran is on ventilator support and is on dialysis. Chatterjee had earlier suffered a hemorrhagic stroke in June after which his health declined. He had also suffered a mild cerebral stroke back in 2014.

Who is Somnath Chatterjee?

A former CPM leader and a 10-time Lok Sabha MP, Chatterjee was the Speaker of the Lower House during the UPA-I rule from 2004 to 2009. He was expelled from Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) in 2008 for not resigning as the Speaker after the party withdrew support from the UPA government over the Indo-US nuclear deal.

One of the longest-serving parliamentarians, Chatterjee, also an eminent jurist, was a member of the Lok Sabha from 1971 to 2009, except in the 1984 election when he was defeated by Mamata Banerjee.

Several leaders hailing from Left parties have reached the hospital to inquire about Chatterjee’s health.

