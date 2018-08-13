Somnath Chatterjee passes away, President Kovind calls it ‘loss for public life in Bengal and India’

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee passed away in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo BY Prem Nath Pandey) Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee passed away in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo BY Prem Nath Pandey)

Former Lok Sabha speaker, Somnath Chatterjee passed away in Kolkata on Monday. The 89-year-old leader had earlier suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning after which he was readmitted to the hospital. Reacting to the death of Chatterjee, President Ram Nath Kovind said that it was ‘a loss for public life in Bengal and India.’

“Sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Somnath Chatterjee, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha and a veteran parliamentarian who had a forceful presence in the House. A loss for public life in Bengal and India. My condolences to his family and innumerable well-wishers,” President Ramnath Kovind said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi called him an ‘institution’ and condoled his passing away. “I mourn the passing away of Shri Somnath Chatterjee, 10 term MP and former Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He was an institution. Greatly respected and admired by all parliamentarians, across party lines. My condolences to his family at this time of grief,” Rahul said on Twitter.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the passing away of the veteran parliamentarian and said that ‘Somnath da was known for value-based politics.’ Taking to Twitter, Rajnath said, “Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of former Lok Sabha Speaker and senior leader, Shri Somnath Chatterjee. An erudite & seasoned parliamentarian, Somnathda was known for value-based politics. He rose above partisan politics on several occasions. My condolences to his family.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he will always be missed by the country. “Extremely sad news about Somnath Chatterjee ji. One of the greatest parliamentarians of contemporary times he will always be missed by this country. He will be remembered among the greatest Lok Sabha Speakers India ever had,” said the Delhi CM.

Expressing his grief former J&K CM Omar Abdullah said, “It was an honour to have known you & to have learnt from you. The Lok Sabha was much the poorer by your absence in recent years. India has lost a parliamentary giant today.”

Former finance minister P Chidambaram called Chatterjee ‘a champion of enlarging the constituency for social democracy.’ “Saddened to learn of the passing away of former Speaker Somnath Chatterjee ji. Throughout his life he was a democrat, a liberal and a champion of enlarging the constituency for social democracy,” Chidambaram said.

Chatterjee was a 10-time parliamentarian who had served as Lok Sabha Speaker from 2004 to 2009 during the UPA-I rule. An advocate by profession, he actively joined politics in 1968. He became a Member of the Lok Sabha in 1971 and was elected for the first time as an independent candidate supported by the CPI(M).

