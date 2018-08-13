Somnath Chatterjee critical, on life support

Former Speaker Somnath Chatterjee in Kolkata . (Express photo by Partha Paul/File) Former Speaker Somnath Chatterjee in Kolkata . (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee was put on ventilator support on Sunday after his condition deteriorated following a heart attack, an official of a private hospital said. His condition is said to be stable but critical, the official added.

Chatterjee was admitted to Belle Vue Clinic last Tuesday. He is suffering from a kidney-related ailment, he added. “Chatterjee suffered a heart attack at the hospital on Sunday morning. His condition is now stable, but critical. He is undergoing dialysis,” said Pradip Tondon, CEO of Belle Vue Clinic.

The 89-year-old was earlier admitted to the nursing home on June 25 after suffering a haemorrhagic stroke. He was released after 40 days only to be readmitted three days later.

