Parents of somersault kids hope they get chance to pursue talent

Parents of Jashika Khan and Mohammad Azajuddin from Kolkata, who have become social media sensations after a video of them performing cartwheels and somersaults on road went viral, are now hopeful that they would win laurels if they get the right opportunity and guidance.

Advertising

Minister of State for sports in West Bengal government, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, said they were trying to give the children the right platform to showcase their talent.

“It was overwhelming to see these kids perform so well. These roads have brought fame for them. However, we are trying to provide them the right platform to showcase their talent. I have already introduced them to Tumpa Debnath, a national-level athlete. I have asked her coach too to see how these kids can be trained so that they do something big,” he told The Indian Express.

Union Minister of State in charge of sports Kiren Rijiju has also assured to help the children find opportunities.

Advertising

Eleven-year-old Jashika, also called Lovely, is a Class IV student. She has two sisters — one of them 16 and the other 9. Her father Taj Khan, who works as a driver, said he had never thought his “naughtiest” daughter will get so much fame at such a young age.

Read | Somersaulting kids impress Nadia Comaneci, become full-time SAI trainees

“I feel I have won a gold medal. All my daughters study at the government school inside the BNR railway colony. Lovely would always do kartab (stunts) while walking on road and her mother would always scold her. I would also be worried and often told her not to do it on concrete roads. Now I feel she can do wonders in gymnastics if given a chance,” he said, adding that he hopes that the state government will take concrete steps in this direction.

Khan added that he has told Lovely to avoid performing the stunts on concrete roads.

The video featuring Lovely and Azajuddin (11) went viral after five-time Olympic gold medallist in gymnastics Nadia Comaneci praised them on Twitter, calling it an “awesome” feat.

The parents of Lovely and Ali, who are classmates, were not ready to put them in the dance class. But local dance teacher Shekhar Rao, who recorded the video, assured them that he would train them without money and it was then that the two were allowed to join the classes.