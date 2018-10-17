Some women consider Sabarimala trek as many vote for status quo

A motorcycle rally to protest against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, at Nilakkal base camp in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. (Reuters Photo) A motorcycle rally to protest against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, at Nilakkal base camp in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. (Reuters Photo)

Amid protests and tension in Kerala over the Supreme Court’s decision to allow women of menstruating age to enter Sabarimala Temple, which opens on Wednesday for the monthly pooja, there is a sharp division of opinion among women from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — states from where a large number of pilgrims visit the hill shrine each year.

While many women said the court has no power on issues of faith and belief, many said they want to visit the shrine but have put off the plan fearing a blowback from conservative believers. And there are a few who find it hard to forfeit their newly acquired right.

Priests argue that the ban is essential to the rites for Lord Ayyappa, considered eternally celibate. But Latha Subramaniam, a university professor in Chennai in her late 40s, said she will go to Sabarimala.

“There are many arguments – from impurity of women to the difficult journey — to prevent women’s entry into Sabarimala. We have gone to Mars, why not Sabarimala now? Temple authorities should provide security for women,” she said.

Rasmi Ramesh, who runs a local cafe in Chennai and is in her 30s, said she will wait till she turns 50. “The court has no power on Sabarimala,” she said. “What is being followed there or any temple is tradition and belief. I am a devotee of Ayyappa, and I accept the fact that I can go there only after I turn 50 — that is the tradition. I visited Sabarimala when I was a child, and I will go again when the time comes.”

Hindu devotees stop a car to check if any women of menstruating age are headed towards the Sabarimala temple, at Nilakkal Base camp in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala. (REUTERS)

S Poochendu, an engineer with the Revenue Department in Tamil Nadu, said she will not miss a chance to visit Sabarimala. “I am a believer. If I get a chance, I will definitely go,” she said.

Poochendu, in her early 40s, said women who go to Sabarimala, however, should go with true belief. “It involves a danger, may be (but) I want to go and see,” she added.

Kavita Ramu, a Bharatanatyam artiste and senior government officer in Tamil Nadu, said she will go if she feels the need. “I will take my friends too. The choice should be mine,” said Kavita.

The journey to Sabarimala for women of menstruating age till now ended at a base camp near Pamba river, while others continued the 5-km trek upwards. Many women The Indian Express spoke to in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana said traditions and beliefs should not be tampered with.

Several women had turned up in support when Ayyappa Aikya Vedika, a Hyderabad-based organisation of devotees of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, held a “Save Sabarimala” programme last Friday to protest against the SC order.

K Padmavati, whose husband makes the pilgrimage every year from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, said: “It is about belief and faith. There are not many women devotees of Lord Ayyappa in Telanagana and AP. For many years, we have seen only men go. I think that will continue for some time.”

K Sandhya of Progressive Organisation for Women said the controversy and protests are deterring women from Telangana and AP from planning a visit this season. “It will take some time for the mindset to change. Temple tourism is booming these days… (and) if Sabarimala is open to women now, they will definitely go. But there is no clarity right now…” she said.

