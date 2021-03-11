Some want to divide Nandigram 70-30, I need your 100% support: Mamata files nomination

“Some people want to divide Nandigram 70-30 (ratio of Hindu, Muslim population), but I need 100 per cent support… No one can divide this place along religious lines,” said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after filing her nomination from the Assembly seat.

Accompanied by state TMC chief Subrata Bakshi and local party leaders, Banerjee chief reached Haldia Sub-Divisional Officer’s office in the afternoon after holding a roadshow that was attended by thousands of her supporters from Nandigram and other parts of Purba Medinipur district.

Exuding confidence of winning the seat, where she will take on her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Banerjee said, “I have never returned empty-handed from here. Nandigram is not just a name, it is the name of a movement. Bhulte pari sobar naam, bhulbo nako Nandigram (I can forget everyone’s name, but can never forget Nandigram).”

The TMC chief filed the nomination papers at 1.48 pm. Her candidature was proposed by Sushma Maity — wife of Bhagirath Maity who had gone missing during the Nandigram agitation, 14 years ago — and Abdul Sammad, a senior leader of Bhumi Uchchhed Pratirodh Committee that fought against the land acquisition. The other two proposers were block TMC presidents of Nandigram-I and Nandigram-II, Swadesh Ranjan Das and Mahadeb Bagh, respectively.