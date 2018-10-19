Some perverted minds started #MeToo: MoS Radhakrishnan wisdom

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan. Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan.

Pon Radhakrishnan, Minister of State for Finance and Shipping and BJP MP from Kanyakumari, has said that the #MeToo movement has been started by “some perverted minds”. He also said “if someone says that you did something wrong while playing with them in Class 5, will you accept such an allegation”.

Responding to a reporter who, while referring to Minister M J Akbar’s resignation, asked him if this has led to a situation where anyone can level any allegation, Radhakrishnan said: “You forget about the minister and all that. You see this, you are working closely with women, we all are… But if someone accuses you of the same, if someone says that you did something wrong while playing with them in Class 5, will you accept such an allegation? Will you? This is happening because of acts by some perverted minds.”

“This corrupts the purity of our land, it even discredits the honour of our women. This is not a good thing. Suppose now men also start it, what an insult it would be. Men can make such accusation about women… and get away with it. Can we go after all that? What justice is this? This is not done,” he said.

