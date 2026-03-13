Some people trying to create panic, spread rumours over LPG: PM

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Opposition, particularly the Indian National Congress, of attempting to create panic over an alleged LPG shortage in the country, even as he acknowledged that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered a global energy crisis affecting nations across the world.
Addressing the NXT Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, \Modi said India was working at multiple levels to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and urged political parties and other stakeholders to act responsibly during a time of global uncertainty.
“A big fulcrum of a country’s progress is how we are dealing with the country’s challenges,” the PM said, adding, “We all know that global situations can change quickly. We saw Covid-19 pandemic, then we saw the Russia-Ukraine war and now a war is going on very near to us. This war has forced the world into a very big energy crisis.”
He accused sections of the Opposition of attempting to exploit the situation by spreading alarm about LPG availability. “LPG is being discussed a lot today. Some people are trying to create panic, run their agenda. I do not wish to make political comments on them. But by doing this, they are not only exposing themselves, but also harming the country,” he said.
Modi said India had been engaging with global leaders to address supply disruptions. “In the past few days, I have spoken to several top leaders of the world. Consistent efforts are being made to tide over supply chain roadblocks,” he said.
The PM said the government’s priority during international crises has been to shield citizens from the economic impact. “We have seen during the Ukraine war and till now how it impacts global markets and the people. But the Indian government has always made efforts that the burden of war does not fall on the people,” he said. “This time too we will ensure that the country’s farmers and citizens are least affected by the war,” he added.
The PM also urged states to prevent hoarding. “I also request states to ensure there is no black marketing and rumours are not spread,” he said.
Calling “crises” a test for the entire nation, Modi urged collective responsibility. “Crises are a test for the whole nation. We are supposed to deal with crises with calm and patience. We are supposed to move forward by sustaining public confidence and keeping them aware,” he said, adding that political parties, media, industry and civil society – all had a role to play.
“The crisis that has been precipitated by this war has touched all countries. In some or the other measure everyone is in its crosshairs,” he said.
The PM said the ongoing crisis had underscored the importance of reducing dependence on imported energy. “This global crisis has shown us why it is so important to be self-reliant. That is why in the past few years we have worked in a holistic way to make India self-reliant in the energy sector,” he said.
