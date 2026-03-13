Some people trying to create panic, spread rumours over LPG: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Opposition, particularly the Indian National Congress, of attempting to create panic over an alleged LPG shortage in the country, even as he acknowledged that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered a global energy crisis affecting nations across the world.

Addressing the NXT Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, \Modi said India was working at multiple levels to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and urged political parties and other stakeholders to act responsibly during a time of global uncertainty.

“A big fulcrum of a country’s progress is how we are dealing with the country’s challenges,” the PM said, adding, “We all know that global situations can change quickly. We saw Covid-19 pandemic, then we saw the Russia-Ukraine war and now a war is going on very near to us. This war has forced the world into a very big energy crisis.”