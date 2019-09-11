PM Modi: Some people think ‘Om’ and ‘cow’ will take country back to 16th century

Some people when they hear the words ‘Om’ and ‘gaay (cow)’ think it takes the country back to the 16th century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday at the launch of a programme in Mathura for prevention of livestock diseases.

“It is unfortunate for the country that for some their hair will stand as soon as they hear words like ‘om’ and ‘cow’. They think that the country will now go back to the 16th century,” he said while launching the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in livestock.

“Desh barbaad karne walo ne desh barbaad karne mein kuchh nahi chhoda hai (The people who want to destroy the country have left no stone unturned),” Modi further said.

Taking a dig at PM Modi’s remark, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, referring to incidents of lynching by alleged gau rakshaks, said he should be concerned when people get killed in the name of cow protection

“Narendra Modi ke kaan tab khade ho jane chahiye jab gaye ke naam par insano ko mara jaa raha hai aur sanvidhan ki dhajiya udayi jaa rahi hai,” he said.

Owaisi said that though cow was a “sacred animal for our Hindu brothers, in Constitution, right to life and equality has been given to humans.”

With 100 per cent funding from the Central government till 2024, the Rs 12,652 crore disease prevention programme aims at vaccinating over 500 million livestock, including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against the FMD.

The programme also aims at vaccinating 36 million female bovine calves annually in its fight against Brucellosis disease. The programme has two components to control the diseases by 2025 and eradication by 2030.

Modi also launched the National Artificial Insemination Programme before interacting with farmers. During his visit, he joined women in segregating plastic from waste at the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ programme.