Some people in NDA don’t want Modi to become PM again, says Upendra Kushwaha

Upendra Kushwaha also dismissed speculation about his party being offered only two Lok Sabha seats in 2019 elections. (File photo) Upendra Kushwaha also dismissed speculation about his party being offered only two Lok Sabha seats in 2019 elections. (File photo)

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief and Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Friday said there were some people in the NDA who did not want Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister again.

Speaking to reporters here, Kushwaha said: “There are some people within the NDA who do not want Narendra Modi to become PM again.” He did not identify these leaders. When asked if they were from Bihar, he said: “They are from the NDA.”

Kushwaha also dismissed speculation about his party being offered only two Lok Sabha seats in 2019 elections. “No such talks or meeting has taken place on seat-sharing,” he said.

The RLSP leader, who will begin district-wise public meetings from Saturday, said he would launch “paigam-e-kheer (message through kheer)” in Patna on September 25. Kushwaha had earlier fuelled speculation about allying with the RJD by talking about how “rice of Kushwanshis and milk from Yaduvanshis can make a wholesome kheer”.

“I have talked about how different social groups would contribute to making of kheer. I will launch paigam-e-kheer from Patna to drive home the great message of social unity and cohesion,” said Kushwaha. Asked if he was cooking kheer with a purpose, he said: “At least I am not cooking khayali pulao. I am not cooking khichri either.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App