Some NEET candidates had to part with original documents, pay later: CBI probe

Following the paper leak controversy, protests had broken out in different parts of the country. (PTI)

The CBI investigation into the alleged leak of NEET‑UG questions has found that the accused made some candidates part with their original school documents which would be returned once they appeared for the examination and paid the amount agreed upon.

It is learnt that the CBI, during searches and seizures, recovered original identity and academic documents of several students from the possession of the arrested persons.

A source said investigation teams have uncovered two modus operandi: in one, the accused would take payments upfront for questions; the other method was to take possession of a candidate’s original documents that would be returned once payment was made after successful completion of the examination.