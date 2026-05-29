Some NEET candidates had to part with original documents, pay later: CBI probe

The CBI investigation into the alleged leak of NEET‑UG questions has found that the accused made some candidates part with their original school documents which would be returned once they appeared for the examination and paid the amount agreed upon.
It is learnt that the CBI, during searches and seizures, recovered original identity and academic documents of several students from the possession of the arrested persons.
A source said investigation teams have uncovered two modus operandi: in one, the accused would take payments upfront for questions; the other method was to take possession of a candidate’s original documents that would be returned once payment was made after successful completion of the examination.
“Initially, the CBI had arrested Yash Yadav from Gurgaon and Mangilal Biwal and his associates from Rajasthan. Mangilal received the leaked paper from Yadav for Rs 10 lakh on the condition that around 150 questions would match the original. He allegedly received the papers on Telegram on April 29 and distributed printed copies to his sons, cousin and others including a teacher,” a CBI official said.
During the searches, the CBI recovered several documents from Yadav and after scrutiny, it was found that some were original documents of students. “Similarly, several original documents were recovered from the arrested persons in Pune. The CBI is learnt to have recovered original documents of at least 12 students. They are being approached to record their statements,” a source said.
On Wednesday, the CBI arrested Dr Manoj Shirure, a Latur‑based physician, and Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a Physics faculty member at a Pune coaching institute, in connection with the alleged leak of questions, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 13. The CBI also recovered Rs 5 lakh from the house of Dr Shirure’s sister on May 21. “It has been found during investigation that Dr Shirure took Chemistry questions from retired teacher P V Kulkarni in the third week of April and collected Rs 5 lakh from the wife of co-accused Shivraj Motegaonkar, founder of RCC Classes in Latur,” a CBI official said.
The probe has also found that Shirure helped two other doctors whose children had obtained Chemistry questions from Kulkarni and had paid Rs 3 lakh per student. Of this, he had received 50% of the amount collected from the two students.
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Motegaonkar is a friend of Kulkarni who was involved in the examination process on behalf of the NTA. Searches at his institute and residence, the CBI said, resulted in the recovery of a Chemistry question bank which contained exactly the same questions which appeared in the NEET examination.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More