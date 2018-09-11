Some clashes, largely peaceful and a few hold-ups during Bharat bandh

Left supporters during a protest in Lucknow. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Left supporters during a protest in Lucknow. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

The bandh was largely peaceful, with no major incident of violence reported in any state. In many states, shops, offices and schools stayed open. Some places witnessed clashes between shopkeepers and protesters asking them to down shutters. In some states, road and rail traffic were disrupted briefly. Police made detentions and used mild force in some areas to control the situation.

Maharashtra

Protesters targeted buses and disrupted train movement in some areas, but schools, colleges and offices remained open. Nearly 100 Congress leaders, including the party’s state chief Ashok Chavan and Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam, were detained during protests in Mumbai, police said. Fourteen BEST buses were vandalised. Fewer numbers of auto-rickshaws and taxis plied. In some areas of Thane, Congress, NCP and MNS workers forced shops to down shutters. In Pune, protesters, allegedly from MNS, threw stones at some buses. Joint CP Shivaji Bodkhe said, “Drivers and conductors told police that MNS protesters damaged their buses.” In Nashik, markets remained shut.

Karnataka

Schools and colleges remained shut and public transport stayed off the roads as workers from Congress, JDS and Left parties staged protests. In Bengaluru, commercial establishments remained shut and offices saw thin attendance. The bandh also hit normal life in Mangaluru and Mysuru.

Uttar Pradesh

The bandh had little impact on normal life as most shops and educational institutions remained open and vehicular traffic in cities remained unaffected. Heavy police deployment was made at important places, especially petrol pumps, a senior police officer said.

West Bengal

Commercial and educational institutions remained open and traffic movement remained normal. The ruling TMC voiced protest against the fuel price hike, but opposed the shutdown. TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said a strike means loss of a working day. “So we did not not cal a strike, but held a protest rally,” he said. In some areas, bandh supporters clashed with police. Bandh supporters trying to disrupt train services drew the ire of passengers and rail traffic resumed.

Bihar

Caught in a traffic jam, a two-year-old girl suffering from diarrhoea died on way to Jehanabad Sadar Hospital. Her father said that owing to the bandh, they had to wait for a long time to get an auto-rickshaw and heavy traffic on the way further delayed them. The district administration, however, said the family had delayed the child’s treatment. Rail and road traffic were disrupted in Patna, Gaya, Nawada, Buxar, Bhagalpur, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur and Motihari.

Assam

Normal life was affected across the state and scores of Congress workers were detained. In Guwahati, most educational institutions and markets stayed shut. Public transport was mostly off the streets and bandh supporters disrupted rail movement.

Kerala

Normal life was crippled in several areas. Except two-wheelers, vehicles stayed off the roads. Long- distance buses did not ply. Shops and educational institutions remained shut.

Gujarat

In Ahmedabad, vehicles stayed off the roads and shops and schools remained shut. Police said nearly 500 Congress functionaries, including state party chief Amit Chavda, were detained. In Surat, shops in Patidar-dominated areas remained shut.

Punjab

The bandh evoked a mixed response and no untoward incident was reported. The Congress took out a march led by state party chief Sunil Jakhar in Jalandhar.

Odisha

Congress workers staged demonstrations in Bhubaneswar. Supporters of CPI, CPM and SUCI brought Rourkela to a complete halt and rail services were disrupted in Sambalpur and Cuttack.

Chhattisgarh

The bandh was peaceful and most shops and schools stayed shut in major cities. State Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel led a protest in Raipur. The bandh call had got a fillip Sunday after Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce announced its support. In Kondagaon, Congress workers protested by putting up bikes on bullock carts.

Andhra Pradesh

Supporters of Congress and Left parties staged demonstrations and blocked roads, disrupting state transport services. At some places, TDP activists joined the protesters. After police detained some Left supporters, state transport buses started plying and shops reopened. The state government announced reduction of petrol and diesel price by Rs 2 per litre.

Telangana

Supporters of Congress and Left parties staged demonstrations outside bus depots and did not allow buses to ply. Several leaders of these parties were taken into preventive custody in Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Ranga Reddy. Bus services resumed after 2 pm.

Jharkhand

While more than 8,000 supporters of various parties were detained, no untoward incident was reported. Schools and colleges stayed shut, with authorities saying this was a precautionary measure. Long-distance buses did not ply.

Rajasthan

Shops in several areas stayed shut and police used mild force in some places to keep the situation under control. According to police officers, altercations between shopowners and bandh supporters took place in Nagaur, Bhilwara, Hanumangarh and Jaipur.

Madhya Pradesh

Barring some incidents of protesters trying to forcibly close shops down, the bandh was largely peaceful. Congress workers took out rallies in many cities. No untoward incident was reported. Most petrol pumps, shops and schools stayed open in Bhopal.

Tamil Nadu

Public transport and most private enterprises were not affected. The bandh had a partial impact in Kanyakumari and Nilgiris. In Chennai, state-run buses plied as usual and most shops opened.

