Independent MLA withdraws support to Haryana govt over farmers’ protest

A day after he resigned as chairman of the Haryana Livestock Development Board, independent MLA Sombir Sangwan withdrew his support to the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government Tuesday in view of the farmers’ protest.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of Haryana Legislative Assembly, Sangwan stated he cannot support a government that is against the farmers and “commits atrocities” against them.

An independent MLA from Dadri constituency, Sangwan had extended support to the BJP-JJP government and was appointed as chairman of the board one and half months ago.

“I will go to Delhi border from Dadri on a tractor to join farmers agitation on Delhi border Tuesday morning,” Sangwan had told The Indian Express after attending a meeting of Sangwan Khap held in a village of his constituency.

“The agitation will get momentum in next 2-4 days in Haryana,” he had claimed.

Sangwan is president of Sangwan khap, a social body of Sangwan gotra people. The area has 60 villages dominated by the Sangwan gotra people and more than 1,000 people attended Monday’s panchayat. “My support to the government continues but I have resigned from the post of chairman which is an office of profit,” he had said.

According to Sangwan, presidents of 30 khaps had gathered in Rohtak on Sunday to extend every type of support to the protesters. “Some have already started moving to Delhi borders and while others will go in coming days,” he said.

“I am totally against the three farm laws. The society and khaps are against these (laws)…the government says its (laws) a deal of profit while the farmers don’t see any benefit from them. The farmers don’t trust these laws). How can trust be restored? The situation is like, you offer ghee to somebody but who receives it doesn’t believe it’s ghee,” he had said.

