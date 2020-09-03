Solution to India-China border row has to be found in domain of diplomacy: Jaishankar

"The reality is what happens at the border will impact the relationship, you cannot separate it," Jaishankar said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he is “totally convinced” that a solution to the India-China border row has to be found in the domain of diplomacy.

Jaishankar also asserted that it was vital for both the countries to reach an “accommodation” not just for themselves, but the world has a lot riding on it.

“I am also conscious that you have the situation that we have in border areas of the western sector(across Ladakh). Because we have the long(term) view, our position there has been very clear–we have agreements and understandings with China. The agreements and understandings must be scrupulousy observed by both parties,” Jaishankar said at an online event for the launch of his book.

Read | Ladakh border situation ‘direct result’ of Chinese action to effect unilateral change in status quo: MEA

“The reality is what happens at the border will impact the relationship, you cannot separate it.” “I made this point a few days earlier in another context, I would say that I am totally convinced that a solution to the situation has to be found in the domain of diplomacy. And I say that with responsibility,” he said.

Asserting that this is not the easiest of times in India-China relationship, Jaishankar pointed out that he had written the book The India Way: Strategies For An Uncertain World before the Galwan Valley clashes broke out on June 15 in which 20 Indian army personnel were killed. He also said India and China were two civilizational states who are going to enter the fourth industrial revolution when most other big civilizations did not make it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.