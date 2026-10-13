Solution to paper leaks is to generate it in last minute, PM keen to implement our report: Nandan Nilekani

Amid the government facing criticism over the exam paper leaks, Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of Infosys and High-Powered Task force on examination reforms, said that one of the solutions is to create a bank of question papers and generate the question paper at the last minute for that day.

“Why do we need to have something call “A” question paper? Because the moment you have “A” question paper, then that creates an economic incentive for that to be sold or whatever. So the way to do that is to have a massive bank of question papers, and only at the last minute generate the question paper for that day. Then the question paper does not go away and there is no economic incentive for that,” said Nilekani in an interaction at Bloomberg New Economy forum 2026 in Delhi on Tuesday.

The constitution of the high-powered task force with six-members was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation on July 25, following massive student protests at Jantar Mantar. The committee was given three months time to submit the report.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

While Nilekani did not disclose the content of the report, he said that PM Modi is very keen in implementing their decision. He said that the number of locations for computer based testing should be increased.

“The other thing is to ensure that how the exams are done on the basis of computer based testing, and that requires a network of locations. We have 150000 locations, where students take a test, that needs to be expanded. These are systemic issues, which we will address in our committee, and I think the prime minister is very keen to implement our suggestions,” said the Chairman.

Currently, the exam centres are given to vendors on lease. Since the government is planning to shift to CBT, it would be required to strengthen the infrastructure with security, IT tools, internet and other facilities.

Nilekani further said that if the paper leak problem is looked at systematically and goes to the root cause, they are solvable issues.

Story continues below this ad

When asked if he imagined a scenario where AI spontaneously creates exam papers on the day of examination, he said, “Yeah, sure”.

The Nandan Nilekani-led High Powered Task Force on examination reforms has held about 18 meetings at the panel level along with 40 consultative meetings since its constitution on July 28. It received over 50,000 suggestions from various sectors, including United Doctors Front (UDF), students, parents, student bodies, doctors’ associations and examination conducting bodies like National Recruitment Agency (NRA), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) etc.

Many of the representatives have pointed out that since the examination is mainly conducted by a single service provider presently, if it is changed, it will bring transparency in question paper setting, test centres etc.

A recent parliamentary committee report on “Reforms and Strengthening of the National Testing Agency (NTA)” also stressed on improving the CBT infrastructure for students from remote regions and from marginalized backgrounds, and increasing the numbers of such centres. It said that there must be at least 1 test center in each district to offer all exams to minimize the stress and financial burden of transport and accommodation on students.

Story continues below this ad

It also noted that the private institutions engaged as examination centres on a sub-contracted basis have often proved to be a weak link in examination security. Therefore, all centers must be owned and operated by Centre or State Governments, said the committee.