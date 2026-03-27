Solidarity with Iran, NLU demand: Chaos in J-K Assembly as slogans fly across aisle on global, local issues

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather conducts proceedings during the Budget session of the state Assembly. (PTI Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Friday resumed for the second half of its Budget session on a tumultuous note following a nearly month-long break.

Speaker A R Rather adjourned the House for half an hour after members on both the Treasury and Opposition benches raised slogans on different issues.

At the start of the day’s proceedings, the members on both benches stood up. While the National Conference’s Tanvir Sadiq displayed a photograph of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatullah Khamenei to express solidarity with the West Asian country amid the ongoing war, BJP members displayed placards demanding a National Law University in Jammu. However, Speaker Rather was able to persuade both sides to maintain calm, promising that he would give them time to raise the issues after Question Hour.