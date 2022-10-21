Solicitor General’s allegations ‘false’, ‘mischievous’: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Friday accused Solicitor General Tushar Mehta of making “false” and “mischievous” allegations against him “for political motives” during the hearing of a case in the Supreme Court.

His remarks came a day after the state government denied in court the Enforcement Directorate charge that Baghel had met a judge of the High Court a few days before some of the accused in the Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam were granted bail.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Baghel said the Solicitor General’s claim was “laughable”.

“The Solicitor General has said in court that the Chief Minister met the Judge and influenced the decision. He was asked the source of the information. He (Solicitor General) said two people were talking on Whatsapp… some other person… He is leveling the allegation on that basis. It is laughable,” Baghel said.

“A person occupying a post like that of Solicitor General cannot talk so lightly, that too in the Supreme Court…it is not appropriate. Neither I have met any judge and nor should such a thing be said,” he added.

Baghel also took to Twitter. “It is extremely unfortunate that a person holding the highest constitutional posts like Solicitor General is making false and mischievous allegations for political motives. I would like to clarify that I have never met any judge and requested to do any favors for any accused.”

“This is a conspiracy to malign my political image and put the judiciary under pressure, which will be retaliated appropriately,” he said.

Advertisement

During the hearing of the matter on October 18, Mehta, answering the questions of the bench, had said: “The learned judge met the Chief Minister… two days before the bail. I have nothing more to say. I did not want to say this, but if this cannot shock your lordships’ conscience, nothing can.”

On September 19, the senior law officer, while seeking the court’s permission to place some records before the court in sealed cover, had said: “If this comes out in public domain, it might shake people’s faith in the system because of the individuals involved… A sitting judge of the High Court was in touch with constitutional authorities who were helping the accused…Would your lordships like to make it public?”