Sole aim of Congress, some regional parties is to bring Babur’s rule in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Addressing a rally in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the sole aim of the entire Opposition, comprising the Congress-led Grand Alliance and the newly-formed regional parties, is to bring “Babur’s rule” in the state.

Hitting out at AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Sarma said, “The only aim of Badruddin Ajmal, Congress and regional parties is to bring (Mughal emperor) Babur’s rule in Assam. But till the BJP’s Hanumans are there, we will move ahead with Ram’s ideals.”

The Assam health and family welfare minister asserted that till the “BJP is alive”, Ajmal will not be able to “enter within 100 km of Dispur”, the locality of the Assam secretariat.

At a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of BTR Accord Day in Assam’s Kokrajahar, Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at the Congress, saying the party, too, had entered into several pacts with militants but none of those were adhered to. PM Modi and BJP are committed to fulfill Bodo Accord clauses, he added.

Addressing the 1st anniversary celebrations of the historic Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord in Kokrajhar, Assam. Watch live! https://t.co/PG1XjWHPl5 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 24, 2021

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the process to end insurgency in the Northeast by signing the Bodo Peace Accord. Efforts were made for settlement of the Bru-Reang issue & 700 members of 8 armed groups laid down arms,” he said.

At a rally in Nalbari, he said Congress cannot stop infiltrators in Assam as they are its vote bank. “Can Congress and Badruddin Ajmal stop infiltrators in Assam? They will allow infiltrators because it’s their vote bank. Only the Narendra Modi-led BJP government can free Assam from infiltrators,” he said.

The Congress has formed the Grand Alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming assembly elections, likely to be held in March-April.