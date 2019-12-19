Sole acquittal in 2008 Jaipur blasts case: Statement of man who identified ‘e-mailer’ found suspicious

The convicts in the blasts case being taken out of Jaipur District Court Wednesday. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras) The convicts in the blasts case being taken out of Jaipur District Court Wednesday. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Shahbaz Hussain, 42, was made an accused in the 2008 Jaipur blasts case mainly on the investigators’ claim that he had sent the e-mail on behalf of Indian Mujahideen (IM), claiming responsibility for the blasts that killed 71 people. Acquitting him on Wednesday, the court called the statement of a key prosecution witness, a cyber cafe owner who had identified Shahbaz at his cafe, as “suspicious” and observed that it cannot be proven “beyond reasonable doubt” that Shahbaz had sent that e-mail.

A fact-finding team of two retired IPS officers, a retired IAS officer, and three activists, including Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient Sandeep Pandey, had in 2008 stated similarly that he was innocent.

The team of civil society organisations People’s Union for Civil Liberties and People’s Union for Human Rights had noted that Rajasthan Police “alleged that Shahbaz sent an e-mail from a cyber café based in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad between 10th to 13th May [2008], just before the blasts”.

According to prosecution, the café’s owner, Madhukar Mishra, had identified Shahbaz.

But in his order, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma noted that Mishra identified Shahbaz on September 3, 2008 —- only a day after he was issued summons. “It does not seem possible that the summons could be taken from Jaipur to Sahibabad via a train or bus the same day, and served the next day,” the court noted. “It seems the summons was served as a mere formality and that the witness was in Jaipur on September 2 and 3, 2008.”The “entire witness procedure becomes suspicious”, the court noted.

The fact-finding team — comprising retired IPS officers S R Darapuri and S M Naseem, retired IAS officer J A Khan, activists Moid Ahmed and Pandey, and advocate Saif Babar — noted that the police had claimed transactions amounting to crores from Shahbaz’s bank account. The team reported, “We checked both his accounts. In the account with IndusInd Bank, which he recently tried to open with a cheque of Rs 10,000, the balance was zero, as the cheque had bounced. In another account with SBI, initially in the name of Sadaf in which Shahbaz‘s name was added later, the balance was Rs 1,806. There was no transaction between December 2007 and May 2008. The single-largest transaction was that of Rs 15,000.”

The team stated, “The bank accounts portray a picture of a struggling middle class entrepreneur who was mostly raising his family on his daily earnings. He had only two employees at his shop —Rahul and Sarika.” Third, the team reported, Shahbaz, a resident of Bhadohi, UP, had never been to Jaipur, a fact Mahendra Chaudhary, the former case investigating officer, had confirmed.

Shahbaz did not get out of jail on Wednesday since at least one other case is pending against him that was lodged earlier this year. “The case was falsely lodged. This offence was earlier bailable, but following an amendment it was made non-bailable…” advocate Suresh Vyas, who is representing Shahbaz, said.

