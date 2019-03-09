Soldier who was home on leave abducted by militants in Valley: Police

An Army jawan who was on leave was abducted by suspected militants from his home in Qazipora area of Budgam district on Friday evening, according to police. A senior police officer said the soldier has been identified as Mohammed Yasin Bhat of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry. “He had come home on leave. A few unknown men arrived at his home in the evening and took him away. We are investigating the matter,” said the officer.

“A search is being conducted and efforts are on to locate him,” he said. In the past too, militants have targeted security personnel on leave. In June 2018, a Rashtriya Rifles soldier, Aurangzeb, who was heading home for Eid, was abducted and killed by militants in Pulwama.

In September 2017, militants dragged out BSF constable Mohammad Ramzan Parray from his house in Hajin, Bandipore, and killed him.

Two months later, in November, militants abducted soldier Irfan Ahmad Dar from his home in Sazan in Shopian. His bullet-riddled body was found later.

In May 2017, militants abducted an Army officer, Lt Umar Fayaz Parray, from Shopian and killed him. Parray was in Shopian to attend the wedding of a cousin when militants barged into the house and abducted him.