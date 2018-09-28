Soldier, three militants killed in Kashmir encounters

Following the Budgam encounter and Malik’s death, many youths took to the streets in protest at Srinagar’s old city area and clashed with security personnel, resulting injuries to several protesters. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Representational) Following the Budgam encounter and Malik’s death, many youths took to the streets in protest at Srinagar’s old city area and clashed with security personnel, resulting injuries to several protesters. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)

Two militants, including a former special police officer (SPO), were killed in an encounter in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and a militant and a soldier killed in another encounter in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Thursday.

In another incident, a civilian was killed in Srinagar. The police said he died in “cross-firing” after security forces launched a cordon and search operation at his home early Thursday morning on inputs of militants’ presence in the house. His family denied the police version and claimed that no militant was present in the house.

The soldier who died in the encounter was identified as Sepoy Happy Singh of 19 RR.

According to Anantnag SSP Altaf Khan, an encounter broke out in Gazi Gund Dooru area of the district around 3 am Thursday in which Sepoy Happy Singh sustained bullet injuries. He succumbed later, the SSP said.

Singh was a resident of Bhatinda, Punjab. Khan said another soldier injured in the encounter is undergoing treatment.

The militant killed in the encounter was identified as Asif Malik. Sources said he was an engineering graduate and had joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said Malik was “involved in several attacks on security forces, including the killing of CRPF men at Achabal this year, and in many other cases of civilian atrocities”.

An unidentified man was killed during an Army ambush in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district early Thursday morning. “The man has not been identified so far…there was an ambush in Dhunari area around 2 am. It couldn’t be established where was this man going,” Kupwara SP Shiram Ambarakar said.

In Srinagar’s Noorbagh locality, a civilian named Salim Malik was killed. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Central Kashmir range, V K Birdi, told The Indian Express that militants hiding in the house and fired at the forces, triggering a brief exchange of fire. “In the cross-firing, a civilian sustained bullet injuries and later succumbed,” he said.

Additional DGP Munir Ahmad Khan also said the civilian was killed in cross-firing, and that investigation is on. The police said the militants escaped.

Malik’s uncle Mohammed Yasin said, “He loved pets and for sometime now had been keeping a few sheep, two rabbits and pigeons at home. Early morning, he heard some noises and thought there were thieves outside. As he stepped out, he was killed by the security personnel.”

In Budgam’s Panzam area, police sources said, a search operation was launched late Wednesday night which turned into an encounter. Budgam’s Superintendent of Police Tejinder Singh said militants were hiding in a mosque. When asked to surrender – first by the police and later by the local auqaf committee – they refused, a police spokesperson said.

“As a result, the operation had to be carried out…in a manner keeping intact the sanctity of the mosque,” the spokesperson said.

The militants killed were identified as Sheeraz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Chadoora in Budgam, and Irfan Ahmad Dar, from Kakapora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. The police said both were affiliated to the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Dar, who earlier worked as an SPO, had gone missing from duty in June along with his service rifle. The Hizbul Mujahideen had announced a few days later that Dar had joined the terror outfit.

Following the Budgam encounter and Malik’s death, many youths took to the streets in protest at Srinagar’s old city area and clashed with security personnel, resulting injuries to several protesters. Dr Saleem Tak, Medical Superintendent of Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital, said 10 people with pellet injuries were admitted from Srinagar and Budgam. “All of them are stable,” he said.

At Malik’s two-storey house in the congested Noorbagh locality of Srinagar, local residents said they saw a search and cordon operation in the area after years. Ali Mohammed, a resident, said he heard a brief burst of firing in the early hours of Thursday and later learnt Salim had been killed.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of All-Parties Hurriyat Conference and part of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Thursday said, “JRL asks people to register strong protest by observing a complete hartal…against continued killing of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces.”

Both the National Conference and the Congress also condemned the incident.

