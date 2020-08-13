Soldier, militant killed in Pulwama encounter

On Wednesday morning, after a specific input about the presence of militants, a joint team of J&K Police, Army and CRPF cordoned off Kamrazipora village in Pulwama. (File)

A soldier and a militant were killed and another soldier was wounded in a gunfight in south Kashmir on Wednesday. In a separate incident, a soldier was wounded when militants fired at an Army vehicle on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway in north Kashmir.

On Wednesday morning, after a specific input about the presence of militants, a joint team of J&K Police, Army and CRPF cordoned off Kamrazipora village in Pulwama.

As the joint team of forces was zeroing in, militants opened fire and two soldiers were injured. The injured soldiers were evacuated and shifted to Amry’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar where one of them succumbed.

In the shootout, a militant was injured and his body was later recovered. Two militants are believed to have escaped.

“During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given an opportunity to surrender,” police said in a statement. “However, they fired indiscriminately on the joint search party, which was retaliated, leading to an encounter.”

Police have identified the militant killed in the gunfight as Azad Lelhari, a Hizbul Mujahideen militant who recently joined the ranks. Police said Lelhari was involved in “planning and executing” several attacks.

In a separate incident, militants fired on an Army vehicle on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway Wednesday afternoon.

The militants, who were in vehicles, fired at the Army vehicle near Trumgund village on the highway. While one soldier was injured, the militants managed to escape. The Army vehicle was part of a cavalcade on its way to Gulmarg.

