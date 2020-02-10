Soldier killed in Pakistan shelling along LoC

Lt Colonel Anand said Naik Shekhawat was a brave and highly motivated soldier and the nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice. (File) Lt Colonel Anand said Naik Shekhawat was a brave and highly motivated soldier and the nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice. (File)

A soldier was killed and four others injured as Pakistani troops continued unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire at different places along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Poonch district.

Identifying the soldier as Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat, 36, Defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that he belonged to Luhkana Kurd village in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district. He is survived by his wife Usha.

Lt Colonel Anand said Naik Shekhawat was a brave and highly motivated soldier and the nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice.

Giving details, sources said Naik Shekhawat was among three soldiers injured in unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire in Digwar sector on Saturday evening. The Army retaliated, killing at least three Pakistani soldiers, the sources said. They said the cross-border shelling stopped late on Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, Pakistani troops again resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar areas. The shelling started around 12.50 pm, the Defence PRO said.

Contractor killed by suspected militants: Police

Srinagar: A contractor was shot dead by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday evening, police said. Officials said Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Tral area, was shot outside his home.

Nabi was said to be in his 60s. “He succumbed to his injuries. He was a contractor by profession,” Superintendent of Police, Awantipora, Tahir Saleem told The Indian Express. The militants used a pistol for the attack, he added.

Police said Nabi was taken to a local hospital after the attack and the doctors there declared him brought dead. —ENS

