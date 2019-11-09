Soldier killed in Pakistan firing as Army foils infiltration bid

A soldier was killed on Friday in cross-border firing from Pakistan as the Army tried to stop an infiltration attempt at the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army spokesperson said.

Advertising

Identifying the dead soldier as Sepoy Rahul Bhairu Sulagekar, 21, from Karnataka’s Belgavi district, Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said, “On the intervening night of November 7-8, Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire. This was accompanied by suspicious movement of terrorists, abetted by the Pakistan Army, in the Krishna Ghati Sector.”

“Observing suspicious movement, effective engagement of terrorists and Pakistani posts was carried out by own alert troops,” he said, adding that in the following exchange of fire, Sepoy Sulagekar sustained gunshot wounds and was evacuated to the nearest medical aid centre. However, he succumbed to his injuries. He is survived by his mother.

General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, Lt General Harsha Gupta and other officers offered condolences to his family.

Later in the day, Pakistani troops again resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire at various places along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector around 11.45 am. The Indian Army retaliated and firing from across the border stopped after nearly an hour.